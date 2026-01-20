Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertiser Ads Liaison, asked on LinkedIn if you will be adding Microsoft Advertising part of your marketing mix in 2026? The poll had over 200 responses, with most saying it is already included in that mix but 36% saying they will be adding it to the mix.

Here is the question she posted:

Are you making Microsoft Advertising part of your marketing mix in 2026?

The responses:

42% - Already included

36% - Yes

23% - No

Of course, the poll is somewhat biased in that those following Navah may be slightly more into Microsoft Advertising than others in the industry. Although, maybe not because she only joined Microsoft six months ago.

Forum discussion at