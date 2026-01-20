Google AI Mode Shows Product Inventory & Pricing In Light Font Color

Google AI Mode is showing really light colored fonts for product pricing and inventory when you click on a product. This differs from the normal font type in the main Google Search results interface.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on X and on SERP Alerts - Brodie wrote, "Google is now showing lighter colours (maybe too light?) for product availability and pricing within AI Mode. This change is part of an effort from Google's end to make AI Mode distinct from the main search results following the announcement related to agentic shopping."

I am able to replicate it, so I put the AI Mode version in the front and behind it is the web search version - you can clearly see the font type changes:

Google Ai Mode Shopping Inventory Light Font

I am not sure I like this...

Forum discussion at X.

 

