Google Search Local "Join Waitlist" Button (Not New)

Google Person Waiting Table

The other day we reported on the newish check wait time button and now we are seeing a "join waitlist" button as well. I guess this gets you on the list to be seated at a restaurant. This feature is from 2019, but I have rarely seen it myself and I don't think I covered it before.

This was spotted also by Anuj Thaker who shared a couple of screenshots on Twitter. But Sergey Alakov spotted this a few years back, here is Anuj's screenshot:

Google Join Wait List

Here are more of his screenshots:

Again, this is from 2019 and Greg Sterling then said, "Clicking on the join waitlist button opens a screen that identifies the current wait time and enables users to input their party size. That's followed by a screen confirming the user's contact info. Users receive a text updating them on their status."

There is Google help documentation over here on this.

