Google Search Local "Join Waitlist" Button (Not New)

The other day we reported on the newish check wait time button and now we are seeing a "join waitlist" button as well. I guess this gets you on the list to be seated at a restaurant. This feature is from 2019, but I have rarely seen it myself and I don't think I covered it before.

This was spotted also by Anuj Thaker who shared a couple of screenshots on Twitter. But Sergey Alakov spotted this a few years back, here is Anuj's screenshot:

Here are more of his screenshots:

In the Canadian restaurant business profile, I have seen a new option, "Join waitlist" maybe it's similar to "Check wait time" or what. Have you seen this before.



Again, this is from 2019 and Greg Sterling then said, "Clicking on the join waitlist button opens a screen that identifies the current wait time and enables users to input their party size. That's followed by a screen confirming the user's contact info. Users receive a text updating them on their status."

There is Google help documentation over here on this.

