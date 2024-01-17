Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A German study looks to see if Google Search (and Bing and DuckDuckGo) is getting better or worse. Google Ads lays off more ad reps as advertisers and agencies grow more frustrated by lack of human support. Google spoke about text within images for SEO. Google Search is not showing news boxes for some election queries. Bing is testing a shadow affect for snippets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.