Bing Tests Shadow Effect On Mouse Over Search Result Snippets

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Man Searching Shadows Bing Logo

Microsoft is testing a new style for when someone hovers their mouse cursor over a search result snippet in the Bing Search results. Bing will add a shadow effect to that snippet on hover over.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon. Frank wrote, "Bing is testing shadows for titles for domain name and URL upon mouseover." He added, "Surprisingly, this test feature is not being used for ads," maybe they are and Frank is not in that test group?

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Bing Shadow Mouseover

Have you seen this before?

I am not sure if I like this or not...

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

