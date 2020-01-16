Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google January 2020 Core Update Is Global

Danny Sullivan from Google has confirmed that this January 2020 Core Update is global and pretty much all core updates are global - as we knew already. But it is good to have another confirmation that this past update is a global release.

Remember Froogle, Google's free product search engines from the early 2000s? Well, Google eventually turned all of product search into a Google Ads paid search product. But now, Google is bringing back free product search in the form of "popular products."

Microsoft announced it will be deprecating the average position metric from Microsoft Advertising reporting starting in April. Google did the same thing last year and now Microsoft is following suit.

Google's John Mueller was asked if adding cookie acceptance banners are going to cause an SEO problem for Google search. John said "Cookie banners are fine." He added that you want to avoid "replacing your page's content with an interstitial."

Google has confirmed that some may see a spike in unparsable structured data errors within Google Search Console. This spike should be ignored if it happened between January 13 and 16th of this year. Google said "This was due to an internal misconfiguration that will be fixed soon, and can be ignored."

Yesterday we saw that Google had ring chairs in the Austin office. Well, in Google's Chicago office, they have bubble chairs, which offers a bit more support than the bubble chair. :)

