Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- The Google January 2020 Core Update Is Global
Danny Sullivan from Google has confirmed that this January 2020 Core Update is global and pretty much all core updates are global - as we knew already. But it is good to have another confirmation that this past update is a global release.
- Froogle Is Back - Well, Kind Of, With Free Google Popular Product Listings
Remember Froogle, Google's free product search engines from the early 2000s? Well, Google eventually turned all of product search into a Google Ads paid search product. But now, Google is bringing back free product search in the form of "popular products."
- Microsoft Advertising To Also Sunset Average Position
Microsoft announced it will be deprecating the average position metric from Microsoft Advertising reporting starting in April. Google did the same thing last year and now Microsoft is following suit.
- Google: Cookie Banners Are Fine For Search
Google's John Mueller was asked if adding cookie acceptance banners are going to cause an SEO problem for Google search. John said "Cookie banners are fine." He added that you want to avoid "replacing your page's content with an interstitial."
- Bug Alert: Google Search Console Unparsable Structured Data
Google has confirmed that some may see a spike in unparsable structured data errors within Google Search Console. This spike should be ignored if it happened between January 13 and 16th of this year. Google said "This was due to an internal misconfiguration that will be fixed soon, and can be ignored."
- Google Bubble Chair
Yesterday we saw that Google had ring chairs in the Austin office. Well, in Google's Chicago office, they have bubble chairs, which offers a bit more support than the bubble chair. :)
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rolls out organic ‘Popular Products’ listings in mobile search results
- Up your email marketing game in 2020
- Video: John Morabito on uncovering opportunities in branded search
- Microsoft Advertising to deprecate average position after all
Other Great Search Stories:
