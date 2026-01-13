Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2026

Jan 13, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple and Google reached a deal to have Gemini power Apple Intelligence and Siri. We are also seeing signs of Google search ranking volatility over the past couple of days. Microsoft Advertising allows up to 50 search themes in PMax campaigns. Google Shopping promotions now support subscriptions and abbreviations. Google hotel knowledge panels posting is currently turned off in the desktop search interface, it might be a bug.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2026

Jan 13, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Official: Apple Intelligence & Siri To Be Powered By Google Gemini

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Now Allows Up To 50 Search Themes In PMax Campaigns

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Updates

Possible Google Search Ranking Volatility Around January 12

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Shopping Promotions Support Subscription Fees & Abbreviations

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Hotel Knowledge Panels Posting Currently Turned Off Bug

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Official: Apple Intelligence & Siri To Be Powered By Google Gemini

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.