Microsoft Advertising Now Allows Up To 50 Search Themes In PMax Campaigns

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Microsoft Search

Microsoft Advertising has expanded the number of search themes it allows to 50 search themes for Performance Max campaigns. This should be live now but Microsoft will announce it sometime this week.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, posted the news late Friday on LinkedIn - she wrote, "you now can add up to 50 search themes to your PMax campaigns!"

She said, "We have a number of exciting updates being shared in the Microsoft Advertising blog next week, and wanted to leave you all with a TGIF gift."

Navah added that "Search themes are valuable guidance to help your PMax campaign understand the ways of searching you find useful for your business. You can partner Search themes with LinkedIn profile targeting and other audiences signals (including Impression Based Remarketing) to ensure your PMax campaign orients itself around your ideal customer."

Here is a screenshot:

Microsoft Advertising Searcg Themes

With search themes, you provide words and phrases that describe what your customers are likely to search for. This helps Performance Max's keywordless targeting reach the right audiences faster, especially for niche products, new offerings, or specific customer needs.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2026

Jan 13, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Official: Apple Intelligence & Siri To Be Powered By Google Gemini

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Now Allows Up To 50 Search Themes In PMax Campaigns

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Updates

Possible Google Search Ranking Volatility Around January 12

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Shopping Promotions Support Subscription Fees & Abbreviations

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Hotel Knowledge Panels Posting Currently Turned Off Bug

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Possible Google Search Ranking Volatility Around January 12
Next Story: Official: Apple Intelligence & Siri To Be Powered By Google Gemini

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.