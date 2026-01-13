Microsoft Advertising has expanded the number of search themes it allows to 50 search themes for Performance Max campaigns. This should be live now but Microsoft will announce it sometime this week.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, posted the news late Friday on LinkedIn - she wrote, "you now can add up to 50 search themes to your PMax campaigns!"

She said, "We have a number of exciting updates being shared in the Microsoft Advertising blog next week, and wanted to leave you all with a TGIF gift."

Navah added that "Search themes are valuable guidance to help your PMax campaign understand the ways of searching you find useful for your business. You can partner Search themes with LinkedIn profile targeting and other audiences signals (including Impression Based Remarketing) to ensure your PMax campaign orients itself around your ideal customer."

Here is a screenshot:

With search themes, you provide words and phrases that describe what your customers are likely to search for. This helps Performance Max's keywordless targeting reach the right audiences faster, especially for niche products, new offerings, or specific customer needs.

