Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2026

Google Circle to Search sees the whole picture now. Google Ads API version 23.1 is now available. Bing updated its Webmaster Guidelines. Google is testing displaying vertical search services in the EU, again. Google Posts recurring scheduling is coming soon.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Circle to Search Looks At The Whole Image

Google announced updates to Circle to Search where it now doesn't just look at the part you circles but apparently the whole image, so it can get more context. "New multi-object image search helps you find more items from one picture at the same time in Circle to Search," Google explained.

Microsoft has updated the design of the Bing Webmaster Guidelines section and changed some of the verbiage. I think overall these are smaller updates, but I have not gone through every single change to double-check as of yet.

Reuters has a headline that reads Exclusive: Google to test changes to search results, source says as EU fine looms. This confuses me because I thought Google had been testing this for a couple of years now.

Recently, Google rolled out the ability to schedule Google Posts. Supposedly, soon, Google will also roll out recurring scheduling for posts. So you can set a Google Post to repeat and post over and over again on a schedule.

Google has released a minor version update to the Google Ads API, version 23.1. This update has changes to account management, campaigns, conversions, incentives, planning, reporting and more.

It seems Google is expanding the Google office in London, maybe code named Unit 3. Here are some folks wearing yellow Google branded construction worker jackets and white hats.

Google Maps might let you restyle Street View with Nano Banana, 9to5Google

Samsung Galaxy S26 devices get the latest Android AI features, Google Blog

