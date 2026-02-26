Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Circle to Search sees the whole picture now. Google Ads API version 23.1 is now available. Bing updated its Webmaster Guidelines. Google is testing displaying vertical search services in the EU, again. Google Posts recurring scheduling is coming soon.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Circle to Search Looks At The Whole Image
Google announced updates to Circle to Search where it now doesn't just look at the part you circles but apparently the whole image, so it can get more context. "New multi-object image search helps you find more items from one picture at the same time in Circle to Search," Google explained.
-
Microsoft Updates Bing Webmaster Guidelines (A Bit)
Microsoft has updated the design of the Bing Webmaster Guidelines section and changed some of the verbiage. I think overall these are smaller updates, but I have not gone through every single change to double-check as of yet.
-
Google To Test Showing Vertical Search Services In EU
Reuters has a headline that reads Exclusive: Google to test changes to search results, source says as EU fine looms. This confuses me because I thought Google had been testing this for a couple of years now.
-
Google Post Recurring Scheduling Coming
Recently, Google rolled out the ability to schedule Google Posts. Supposedly, soon, Google will also roll out recurring scheduling for posts. So you can set a Google Post to repeat and post over and over again on a schedule.
-
Google Ads API Version 23.1 Now Available
Google has released a minor version update to the Google Ads API, version 23.1. This update has changes to account management, campaigns, conversions, incentives, planning, reporting and more.
-
Google Construction Worker Yellow Jacket
It seems Google is expanding the Google office in London, maybe code named Unit 3. Here are some folks wearing yellow Google branded construction worker jackets and white hats.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Another area where Reddit is surging: COUPONS -> Reddit: A Major Surge in Coupon Search Visibility in 2025 From the post: For the 59 query brands covered by both Reddit and CouponBirds: *Reddit provides valid coupon codes for 25% (15, Glenn Gabe on X
- Rippling's AEO strategy lives at the corner between genius + spam. They create comparisons around ALL of their competitors, but turn the conversation towards Rippling at every turn. Goal: Have AI insert Rippling into conversations..., Chris Long on X
- Update on ChatGPT Ads: Adthena is seeing an uptick in activity. Their CMO posted more examples this afternoon on LinkedIn of ads they are seeing and pinged me there. Advertisers spotted so far: - Best Buy - AT&T - Pottery B, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- OpenAI COO says ChatGPT ad rollout will be “iterative”
- Google to change budget pacing for campaigns using ad scheduling
- What 13 months of data reveals about LLM traffic, growth, and conversions
- How Google Discover qualifies, ranks, and filters content: Research
- The AI writing tics that hurt engagement: A study
- Anthropic clarifies how Claude bots crawl sites and how to block them
- How ChatGPT uses SEO to drive growth and revenue
- How to read Meta Ads metrics like a system, not a scoreboard
- Google fixed a serving issue with search results
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- ChatGPT Traffic Converts 31% Better than Non-Branded Organic Search (94 eCommerce Sites Analyzed), Visibility Labs
- Does AI Recommendation Poisoning Work? Not How You Think..., Nikki Pilkington
- Flow updates: New changes to Google AI video editing tool, Google Blog
- Gemini on Android lets you assign multi-step tasks, Google Blog
Analytics
- 5 GTM Server-Side Tracking Mistakes That Kill Your Data (And How to Fix Them), MEasureU
- Underrated Features of GA4, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- 'Conflicting' Claims Threaten Google ERISA Suit, Judge Hints, Law360
- AI Startup Perplexity Says Dow Jones Badgered Its Bot in Court Fight, Business Insider
- Alphabet-owned robotics software company Intrinsic joins Google, TechCrunch
- Google disrupts Chinese-linked hackers that attacked 53 groups globally, Reuters
- Google pushes energy innovation, Axios
- Google Wins Second Shot To Trim £14B Ad Tech Class Action, Law360
Links & Content Marketing
- Build This Proven Demand-Gen System in 39 Days, Content Marketing Institute
- Is Your Website a Lead Machine or a Digital Brochure?, Compass Digital Strategies
Local & Maps
SEO
- How Agencies Use Semrush for AI Visibility, Semrush
- Red Flags Your B2B SEO Agency Is Taking The Piss, Nikki Pilkington
- The Listicle Window Is Closing in AI Search: 30% Decline MoM, Seer Interactive
- The Secret Engine Behind ChatGPT? It's Google, Ann Smarty
PPC
- 7 Customer Retention Strategies to Earn Loyalty (& Save Money), WordStream
- Data Analysis of Geo-Experiments for Google Ads, Pure Visibility
- OpenAI COO says ads will be 'an iterative process', TechCrunch
- Reimagining Search ads experiences, Google Blog
- The PPC information funnel: Stop drowning in updates, PPC Live
Search Features
- Google to test changes to search results, source says as EU fine looms, Reuters
- Projects: Chats and Sources tabs, ChatGPT Release Notes
Other Search
Feedback:
