Google Shopping is updating its promotions policy to now allow for promotions on subscription fees and abbreviations. This was updated as of this month, January 2026.

Google wrote, "Starting January 2026, Google Shopping promotion policies will be updated to allow some more eligible promotion types to be supported on Google." This includes subscription fees and abbreviations.

(1) Subscription fees: Subscription services offering an amount off or percent off discount on the subscription cost will be allowed.

Google wrote, "To create a free trial or discounted subscription promotion, set the eligibility requirement as “Subscribe and save” in the merchant center Promotion page UI or set redemption_restriction to “subscribe_and_save” using the promotion feed."

(2) Abbreviations: You can now use common promotional abbreviations like BOGO, B1G1, MRP, MSRP to represent the promotion details.

An example promotion includes "BOGO Tshirt at half the price."

This change was spotted by PPC News Feed.

The full policy can be read over here.

Forum discussion at X.