Google Shopping Promotions Support Subscription Fees & Abbreviations

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Shopping

Google Shopping is updating its promotions policy to now allow for promotions on subscription fees and abbreviations. This was updated as of this month, January 2026.

Google wrote, "Starting January 2026, Google Shopping promotion policies will be updated to allow some more eligible promotion types to be supported on Google." This includes subscription fees and abbreviations.

(1) Subscription fees: Subscription services offering an amount off or percent off discount on the subscription cost will be allowed.

Google wrote, "To create a free trial or discounted subscription promotion, set the eligibility requirement as “Subscribe and save” in the merchant center Promotion page UI or set redemption_restriction to “subscribe_and_save” using the promotion feed."

(2) Abbreviations: You can now use common promotional abbreviations like BOGO, B1G1, MRP, MSRP to represent the promotion details.

An example promotion includes "BOGO Tshirt at half the price."

This change was spotted by PPC News Feed.

The full policy can be read over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2026

Jan 13, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Official: Apple Intelligence & Siri To Be Powered By Google Gemini

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Now Allows Up To 50 Search Themes In PMax Campaigns

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Updates

Possible Google Search Ranking Volatility Around January 12

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Shopping Promotions Support Subscription Fees & Abbreviations

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Hotel Knowledge Panels Posting Currently Turned Off Bug

Jan 13, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Hotel Knowledge Panels Posting Currently Turned Off Bug
Next Story: Possible Google Search Ranking Volatility Around January 12

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.