Google seems to have a bug that prevents searchers from leaving hotel reviews directly in the Google Search desktop interface. It works fine within Google Maps and Hotel search interfaces but not in the web search interface.

It shows a notice that reads, "Posting is currently turned off."

Here is a screenshot for [New York Marriott Marquis]:

This is a feature, but it seems like a bug. When you click on details, it shows, "Posting is currently turned off for this type of place. Some types of places are more likely to receive posts, like reviews, that violate Google's policies. To prevent this, Google has turned off posting."

But again, it seems to be occuring for all hotels in the web search interface.

This was spotted by Valentina Vasileva who posted about it on X and then Tim Capper added, "No Idea - appears to be Global. Has to be a bug."

No Idea - appears to be Global. Has to be a bug — Tim Capper (@GuideTwit) January 12, 2026

