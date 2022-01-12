Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We now have the first unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update of 2022, it happened on January 11th. Gary Illyes of Google wants to share more details about specific core updates but it seems others at Google do not. Most SEOs are not confident about giving advice for Google Discover. Google is still recommending you disavow whole domains, if you disavow. It is not wise to block whole countries or regions to improve your core web vitals scores.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Ranking Update On January 11th (Unconfirmed)

There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update on January 11, 2022. This would be the first real unconfirmed update for the 2022 year. I am seeing both chatter spike up starting on January 10th and continue through today. Plus, many of the tracking tools are showing big movements in the Google search results.

In the most recent Search Off The Record podcast, John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt debate about if and what they should share when it comes to the Google core updates. It seems like Gary Illyes wants Google to share more specifics about what each update does so SEOs can act on it, but if not, stop announcing them all together.

Alan Kent from Google posted an "informal poll" on Twitter asking SEOs "how confident are you in giving advice or planning strategies for Google Discover?" The poll only had 161 responses, so it is super informal but it showed that most SEOs are not confident in this area.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "disavow the whole domain if you know there's an issue with some of its links." He said there is "no need to be exact when everything on a site is bad from your point of view." This reminds me of the advice from Matt Cutts to use the disavow link tool as a machete.

It is probably not the best advice to block slow countries or regions with the goal of improving your Google search rankings. Yes, Google has a page experience algorithm that is mostly made up of speed factors from its core web vitals. But it is such a light weight factor, the benefits you'd see from blocking those users would not outweigh the negatives you see from blocking those users.

Here is a photo from an Instagram video of someone getting a new job at Google, a Project Management Apprentice job, where Google sent her a card and this duffle bag. Here is the video below.

