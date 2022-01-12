Poll: SEOs Not Confident In Giving Advice Around Google Discover

Alan Kent from Google posted an "informal poll" on Twitter asking SEOs "how confident are you in giving advice or planning strategies for Google Discover?" The poll only had 161 responses, so it is super informal but it showed that most SEOs are not confident in this area.

12.4% said they are confident, 26.1% said only if they are pressed to do so, and 61.5% said they have "no idea." Here is the poll:

Quick informal poll for SEOs. How confident are you in giving advice or planning strategies for Google Discover? (Just curious! Not a formal poll!) â€” Alan Kent (@akent99) January 5, 2022

The results are legit - meaning, this is what I'd expect to see from SEOs. If you read through the Google Discover stories - you will learn quickly that it is hard to be confident in gaining Google Discover placement. While we know core updates can impact a publishers chances to show in Google Discover, we also know that many publishers cannot count on consistent Google Discover traffic. Google even warned us not to depend on Discover traffic.

Do you agree or disagree with the poll?

