Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Explains Why Sites With Some SEO Bad Practices Rank Well

We have seen John Mueller of Google respond to this question before, the question of why does my competitor rank above me when they are doing X, Y and Z wrong. Why does this site rank when they are spamming or have lower quality content, etc. The answer is typically short and to the point; that is, the site is doing other things well and well enough to rank high in Google.

We have seen John Mueller of Google respond to this question before, the question of why does my competitor rank above me when they are doing X, Y and Z wrong. Why does this site rank when they are spamming or have lower quality content, etc. The answer is typically short and to the point; that is, the site is doing other things well and well enough to rank high in Google. Google Search Copied Content Mirror Site Canonical Bug

We've heard of Google ranking copied scrapped content before and even getting the canonical wrong. But here is a clear night and day example of a site that copied another site completely, with the logo and everything but the URLs and Google Search thought the copied site is the original site.

We've heard of Google ranking copied scrapped content before and even getting the canonical wrong. But here is a clear night and day example of a site that copied another site completely, with the logo and everything but the URLs and Google Search thought the copied site is the original site. SEO Poll: SEO Content Priorities

If you had to prioritize your content strategies as an SEO, where would you focus? For me, if I had more time, I would focus on category page content because clearly the individual blog related content I produce is frequent and somewhat enjoyed by the readers here.

If you had to prioritize your content strategies as an SEO, where would you focus? For me, if I had more time, I would focus on category page content because clearly the individual blog related content I produce is frequent and somewhat enjoyed by the readers here. Google: You Don't Need To Link To All Your Pages From Your Home Page

Here is a SEO new question I don't think I've seen before. Someone asked if you need to link to all your pages from your home page. The answer is obviously no but not all new SEOs or site owners know this. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "No, you don't have to link to all pages from the homepage."

Here is a SEO new question I don't think I've seen before. Someone asked if you need to link to all your pages from your home page. The answer is obviously no but not all new SEOs or site owners know this. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "No, you don't have to link to all pages from the homepage." Google Search Planning New Virtual Events & Conferences For 2021

Martin Splitt of Google announced and confirmed that he and his colleagues are in the middle of the planning stages for the 2021 line up of Google Search virtual events and conferences. He said on Twitter "Good news, everyone! We are in the middle of setting up a bunch of virtual events (including, but not limited to, another virtual unconference!)."

Martin Splitt of Google announced and confirmed that he and his colleagues are in the middle of the planning stages for the 2021 line up of Google Search virtual events and conferences. He said on Twitter "Good news, everyone! We are in the middle of setting up a bunch of virtual events (including, but not limited to, another virtual unconference!)." Google Farm Tractor

The Google Tel Aviv, Israel office has a farm tractor inside of the office building. No joke. Here is a photo of it. It is probably an old one that was taken from an Israeli Kibbutz after it stopped

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How the Most Successful B2B Marketers Approach Influencer Marketing in 2021, Online Marketing Blog

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Ditch Google for another search engine inside Safari [Pro tip], Cult Of Mac

Other Search