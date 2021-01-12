Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google Explains Why Sites With Some SEO Bad Practices Rank Well
We have seen John Mueller of Google respond to this question before, the question of why does my competitor rank above me when they are doing X, Y and Z wrong. Why does this site rank when they are spamming or have lower quality content, etc. The answer is typically short and to the point; that is, the site is doing other things well and well enough to rank high in Google.
- Google Search Copied Content Mirror Site Canonical Bug
We've heard of Google ranking copied scrapped content before and even getting the canonical wrong. But here is a clear night and day example of a site that copied another site completely, with the logo and everything but the URLs and Google Search thought the copied site is the original site.
- SEO Poll: SEO Content Priorities
If you had to prioritize your content strategies as an SEO, where would you focus? For me, if I had more time, I would focus on category page content because clearly the individual blog related content I produce is frequent and somewhat enjoyed by the readers here.
- Google: You Don't Need To Link To All Your Pages From Your Home Page
Here is a SEO new question I don't think I've seen before. Someone asked if you need to link to all your pages from your home page. The answer is obviously no but not all new SEOs or site owners know this. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "No, you don't have to link to all pages from the homepage."
- Google Search Planning New Virtual Events & Conferences For 2021
Martin Splitt of Google announced and confirmed that he and his colleagues are in the middle of the planning stages for the 2021 line up of Google Search virtual events and conferences. He said on Twitter "Good news, everyone! We are in the middle of setting up a bunch of virtual events (including, but not limited to, another virtual unconference!)."
- Google Farm Tractor
The Google Tel Aviv, Israel office has a farm tractor inside of the office building. No joke. Here is a photo of it. It is probably an old one that was taken from an Israeli Kibbutz after it stopped
- his is often ignored when in website migrations. If your image URLs change, you need to set up redirects. Otherwise, you might lose image traffic. Your images acquire signals over time, and when you change their UR, Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
- I believe the official spelling of Tomlettes isn't clear, as the first URL listed from that search explains. https://t.co/6qUxKFnFlX, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- If your site's entire purpose is to summarize, syndicate, compile, or duplicate content found elsewhere, there isn't really a silver bullet that will improve your SEO performance. Start by identifying the unique value your websi, Lily Ray on Twitter
- Internal link strategy - "useful links" section in footer e-comm sites, WebmasterWorld
- I don't know how you'd measure "powerful" but for some of the more advanced technologies, it's likely that we'd have more experience with some languages than with others. Sometimes there's also a matter of t, John Mueller on Twitter
- Facebook blocks Trump for remainder of term while Twitter sets permanent ban
- Google updates the Search Console coverage report
- Video: Phillip Thune on FindWhat competing with GoTo, Overture, Yahoo and Google Ads
- How to use schema markup to make an impression in search
