The Google Tel Aviv, Israel office has a farm tractor inside of the office building. No joke. Here is a photo of it. It is probably an old one that was taken from an Israeli Kibbutz after it stopped working?

This is an old photo, from April 2017, that I had in the archives on Instagram.

