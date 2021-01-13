Google Colorful Fabric Swing Bench

Here is a photo from one of the spaces in the Google Malaysian office of a cafe I think named Gerai Gugel. You can see this appealing looking colorful fabric swing bench next to still benches.

This was posted on Instagram in 2017 and "designed to resemble a outdoor courtyard, the office cafe - charmingly called Gerai Gugel - features playful swing sets to complement regular seating and a vertical garden," was written."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.