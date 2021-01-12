SEO Poll: SEO Content Priorities

If you had to prioritize your content strategies as an SEO, where would you focus? For me, if I had more time, I would focus on category page content because clearly the individual blog related content I produce is frequent and somewhat enjoyed by the readers here.

But for you, that might be different. I mean, if you had to think about a new site that has nothing - where would you split your time? Would you beef up your category pages to make sure they provide a solid overview of the topic you cover in that category? Or maybe you would spend the time writing individual blog posts.

Here is the poll Abby Reimer posted that shows, for the most part, SEOs are split on this decision. It seems more SEOs favor category page content over blog content but more say focus on both.

Quick SEO Q: I’m working on building out content for a new site in an emerging industry. Is it best to prioritize: — Abby Reimer (@abbyreimermpls) January 6, 2021

Of course, most SEOs know the answer depends on where the client or web site is at now. If any SEO looked at this site and was asked this question, the poll would show closer to 100% on the category page content. But it depends on the site.

Maybe I should carve out time to improve my category page content?

