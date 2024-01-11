Daily Search Forum Recap: January 11, 2024

Jan 11, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is still working out the kinks with site names in the search results. Google has refine this search overlay in mobile. Google SGE offers products to consider information. Google Local Service Ads has a setting for direct business search. And Google Ads for PMax campaigns has a new auction insights box upgrade.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Still Working On Site Name Issues Within Google Search
    Google has been battling with site name issues since it launched the site name feature in October 2022 for mobile and then site names for desktop results in March 2023. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded to my complaints about site name issues, saying the site is doing everything right and that Google will investigate what it can do on its end to fix those issues.
  • Google SGE Some Products To Consider Shopping Carousel
    Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience, seems to have rolled out a search carousel named "Here are some products to consider." This carousel shows you products from different vendors that you can click on to engage with the Google Shopping graph.
  • Google Search Refine This Search Overlay Filter Now Live
    Google seems to have rolled out the refine this search filter button that overlays a number of search filters. This seems to be the mobile version of what we saw on desktop and honestly may have been out for some time but I never covered what it looked like (or maybe I did and I am getting old).
  • Google Ads PMax Auction Insights Box Adds Competitive Data
    Google has updated the auction insights box within the Google Ads console for Performance Max campaigns. The update now shows top advertiser data with comparison data and a new section labeled "competitors entering and exiting".
  • Google Local Services Ads Direct Business Search Shows Your Ad On Branded Queries
    Google Local Services Ads added a new setting named direct business search. This setting gives advertisers the option to show their ads when someone searches for your brand or business directly.
  • Google Pokémon Window Art In London Office
    Did you know that the Google London office has Pokémon window art in various offices? I think they have been there for a long time but I am not sure if I covered it here.

