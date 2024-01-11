Google Ads PMax Auction Insights Box Adds Competitive Data

Google has updated the auction insights box within the Google Ads console for Performance Max campaigns. The update now shows top advertiser data with comparison data and a new section labeled "competitors entering and exiting".

Thomas Eccel spotted this and posted about it on X, he said, "Auction Insights box for PMAX has been upgraded!" "You can see now data for Top Advertisers (with comparison data) and a very interesting new box for "Competitors entering and exiting," he added.

Here is the screenshot he shared (smart he added branding for all those who won't credit him for the screenshot):

Google Ads Pmax Auction Insights Box

Have you noticed this upgrade?

Forum discussion at X.

 

