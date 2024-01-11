Google SGE Some Products To Consider Shopping Carousel

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Shopping Phone Google Logo

Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience, seems to have rolled out a search carousel named "Here are some products to consider." This carousel shows you products from different vendors that you can click on to engage with the Google Shopping graph.

As Khushal Bherwani posted on X - search for [crop tops] and probably other styles will bring up this feature in the AI snapshot.

Here is a GIF I made of this in action:

Google Sge Products To Consider

Here is a screenshot from Khushal:

Google Sge Products To Consider

Here are more:

This was spotted a month ago:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google New Years Update, Search Console Feature Requests, Google Groups Spam, Decay Of Search &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Auction Insights Box Adds Competitive Data

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Services Ads Direct Business Search Shows Your Ad On Branded Queries

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google SGE Some Products To Consider Shopping Carousel

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Still Working On Site Name Issues Within Google Search

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Refine This Search Overlay Filter Now Live

Jan 11, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Still Working On Site Name Issues Within Google Search
Next Story: Google Local Services Ads Direct Business Search Shows Your Ad On Branded Queries

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.