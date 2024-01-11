Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience, seems to have rolled out a search carousel named "Here are some products to consider." This carousel shows you products from different vendors that you can click on to engage with the Google Shopping graph.

As Khushal Bherwani posted on X - search for [crop tops] and probably other styles will bring up this feature in the AI snapshot.

Here is a GIF I made of this in action:

Here is a screenshot from Khushal:

Here are more:

🧵Including the button at bottom "More x" when on button it land to result. pic.twitter.com/GLuVhHg59w — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 7, 2024

This was spotted a month ago:

Google SGE comes up with more shopping results in carousel format, with multiple tags like sales, try-on, Special offer.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/AmYZxHInUH — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) December 30, 2023

Forum discussion at X.