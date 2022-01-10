Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Many SEOs said they will buy links in 2022 despite Google's webmaster guidelines. Google Ads now allows sports betting ads in New York State, now that is a gamble. Google said you can ignore threats asking for do-follow links. Google is testing tending videos in the search results. Google Ads is testing a new live chat design. And I posted a vlog with Riley Hope on the ethics of SEO and automotive SEO.

