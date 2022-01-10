Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Many SEOs said they will buy links in 2022 despite Google's webmaster guidelines. Google Ads now allows sports betting ads in New York State, now that is a gamble. Google said you can ignore threats asking for do-follow links. Google is testing tending videos in the search results. Google Ads is testing a new live chat design. And I posted a vlog with Riley Hope on the ethics of SEO and automotive SEO.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Many SEOs Will Buy Links In 2022 Despite Google's Webmaster Guidelines
Tim Soulo from ahrefs posted a Twitter poll asking will you pay money to get links in 2022? Sadly, someone spammed the poll but I recreated it and it clearly shows that many, almost half of SEOs, are planning on buying and paying for links in 2022.
- Google Ads Allows Sports Gambling Ads In New York Now
Google Ads, as of this past Saturday, January 8, 2022, is allowing certified and state-licensed entities in New York to run ads for sports betting. This was previously disallowed but now that the state Gaming Commission in New York changed the rule, it is now allowed in New York State.
- Google Tests Trending Videos In Mobile Search
Google is testing a new trending videos section in the mobile search results. This one was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video cast of a list of videos titled "trending salad videos." Here is that screenshot:
- Google Ads Live Chat Design Update
Google has updated the design for the Google Ads live chat help box. Brett Bodofsky picked up on the change and to be honest, I have not used this chat box in a long time, so I do not know what changed exactly but I trust Brett.
- Google: Ignore Threats For Do-Follow Links
Google's John Mueller said you can ignore threats and blackmail emails from people who demand do-follow links. John said on Reddit when asked about these threats "ignore it, it's just spam."
- Vlog #154: Riley Hope On Ethics in SEO & Automotive SEO
Riley Hope came to visit me at my office in October to talk SEO. Riley started in SEO by doing unpaid internships for non-profits after high school...
- Google NYC Rooftop Snow
Friday we got our first real snow of the season in the New York City region. Here is a photo from one of the rooftops at Google's NYC office showing the snow hit the city. The city often doesn't get
