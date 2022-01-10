Google Ads Live Chat Design Update

Google has updated the design for the Google Ads live chat help box. Brett Bodofsky picked up on the change and to be honest, I have not used this chat box in a long time, so I do not know what changed exactly but I trust Brett.
Brett said on Twitter "The Google Ads live chat section got a little makeover." He shared this screenshot:
He also added that the chat feature is accessible via the community forum - but I don't think that part is new either.
Not sure if that part is new or not^â€” Brett Bodofsky (@BrettBodofsky) December 30, 2021
