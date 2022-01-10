Google Ads Live Chat Design Update

Jan 10, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has updated the design for the Google Ads live chat help box. Brett Bodofsky picked up on the change and to be honest, I have not used this chat box in a long time, so I do not know what changed exactly but I trust Brett.

Brett said on Twitter "The Google Ads live chat section got a little makeover." He shared this screenshot:

He also added that the chat feature is accessible via the community forum - but I don't think that part is new either.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Ignore Threats For Do-Follow Links
 
blog comments powered by Disqus