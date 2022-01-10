Google Ads Allows Sports Gambling Ads In New York Now

Google Ads, as of this past Saturday, January 8, 2022, is allowing certified and state-licensed entities in New York to run ads for sports betting. This was previously disallowed but now that the state Gaming Commission in New York changed the rule, it is now allowed in New York State.

Here is Google's announcement:

In January 2022, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated. We will begin to accept and run ads for sports betting from certified, state-licensed entities in New York from January 8. Advertisers must apply for certification. Application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in this region on January 7, 2022. The Gambling and games policy page will be updated when the policy goes into effect.

New York state lawmakers and former Governor Andrew Cuomo cleared the way for mobile gambling last April, when it was included as part of the state budget. This was done to bring in more tax dollars to the state.

This is approved for four apps right now DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook and BetRivers. BallyBet, BetMGM, Wynn Interactive, Resorts World Bet and PointsBet are still awaiting final approval.

