Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google January 2020 Algorithm Update, Intent vs Keyword Search, Medium Hit & Much More
This week, we may have had a big, but unconfirmed, Google update on January 7th. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report...
- Google Says Move Full Domain, Not Pieces, If You Want A Fast Site Migration
When it comes to site moves, if you pick some URLs and not all, it can cause issues for Google. In short, moving all your URLs from one place to another will result in a much faster site migration than taking portions of your site to migrate at a time. But if you leave some URLs on the old domain, that will cause issues and slow the migration down in Google's systems.
- Google: Evergreen Content Doesn't Need To Change, Keep The Date
Google's John Mueller was asked how can one communicate to Google that a page with evergreen content is as value as it was when it was first published several years ago. John responded that "If it's evergreen, then by definition you don't need to change it. No need to do anything special."
- Did Google Drops Table Schema Support In Search?
Google may have dropped table schema for datasets that it launched in beta in 2018. If you try to find examples of these types of rich results showing up in search, you probably won't be able to find it.
- Google Ads Still Displaying Emojis In Display URL
Again, Google is still showing emojis in some Google Ads display URLs. We saw it in 2019 and in 2016 and here is another example from Brian Freiesleben in 2020. A search for [avocado recipes] brought up a Google Ad with ð...ð¥'ð in the URL.
- Google Tire Swing Tree Logo
Here is a sign at the Google Irvine office in California. It is the Google logo, with the Os being tires, these tires are hanging from a tree branch, like a tire swing would. This was shared on Insta
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
