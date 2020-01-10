Did Google Drops Table Schema Support In Search?

Jan 10, 2020 • 7:30 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google may have dropped table schema for datasets that it launched in beta in 2018. If you try to find examples of these types of rich results showing up in search, you probably won't be able to find it.

For example, the example Google gave in 2018 showed this:

Now, you don't see it when you search:

Bhuvan Rikka asked about this going away:

John Mueller from Google responded that things change, keep testing:

Do you see these live anymore?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

