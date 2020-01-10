Did Google Drops Table Schema Support In Search?

Google may have dropped table schema for datasets that it launched in beta in 2018. If you try to find examples of these types of rich results showing up in search, you probably won't be able to find it.

For example, the example Google gave in 2018 showed this:

Now, you don't see it when you search:

Bhuvan Rikka asked about this going away:

@searchliaison I can't see the table schema in the search results anymore for any site. Did Google stopped supporting it with the recent algo update? — Bhuvan Rikka (@bhuvanrikka) January 8, 2020

John Mueller from Google responded that things change, keep testing:

The specific ways that search results are formatted change over time. It's important to keep testing and improving, all sites should do that :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 8, 2020

Do you see these live anymore?

Forum discussion at Twitter.