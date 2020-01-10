Google Ads Still Displaying Emojis In Display URL

Again, Google is still showing emojis in some Google Ads display URLs. We saw it in 2019 and in 2016 and here is another example from Brian Freiesleben in 2020. A search for [avocado recipes] brought up a Google Ad with 🍅🥑🍉 in the URL.

I don't know if this advertiser is trying to be manipulative or not or just being cute. But it seems to be not allowed according to Google's ad policies.

Here is Brian's screen shot as he posted it on Twitter:

This has been going on for a while and I do suspect it improves CTR.

Forum discussion at Twitter.