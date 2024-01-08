Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2024

Jan 8, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Another weekend and another unconfirmed Google search ranking update to report on - whoa. Google also may have had a local search ranking algorithm update on January 4th. Google clarified that its search snippets primarily are generated based on content from your page. Google said it does not use GA data for ranking, even if it is in Search Console. Google reiterated it has spam algorithm updates to target the new spam you all see in the search results. Google also seems to have dropped the FAQ rich results again.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Algorithmic Volatility Friday On January 5th & 6th
    As I hinted in my last video recap, I was seeing some early signs of an update on Friday, January 5th and 6th. Well, now there are more signals in where I am more confident to write about those Google Search ranking algorithm volatility.
  • Google Local Ranking Algorithm Update On January 4th (Unconfirmed)
    There may have been a local ranking algorithm update that Google quietly pushed out on Thursday, January 4th. The BrightLocal Local RankFlux tool showed a significant spike in volatility on Thursday, and some local SEOs have confirmed seeing ranking changes for their clients around then.
  • Google Reiterates: We Have Changes Coming To Deal With Search Spam
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted this morning that the search company has changes coming to better deal with the recent flux of search spam we've all been seeing in the search results. He said it just sometimes takes time to fully put these changes into place but they are on their way.
  • Google Search FAQ Rich Results Drop Out Again
    It looks like Google has stopped showing FAQ-rich results again. Yes, again. Google told us that FAQ-rich results in the Google search results will be shown for only authoritative sites. Then, around September 13th, they dropped out of the search results only to return again around two months later. Guess what, they are now gone again.
  • Google Says Search Result Snippets Generated Primarily From Page Content
    Google has made a number of updates to its how-to control your snippets in search results to clarify that the snippets are primarily generated using the page content. Google removed the section about rich results and structured data on that page.
  • Google: We Don't Use Google Analytics Data For Ranking Even When In Search Console
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said that Google Search does not use Google Analytics data for ranking purposes, even when that GA data is connected to Google Search Console.
  • Future Dublin Google Office
    I found a photo on Instagram that is of the outside of a rainbow-colored building in Dublin. It was named the future Dublin 4 Google headquarters. I am not sure if this is the existing building or a new one being built. Either way, the photo is cool.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google New Years Update, Search Console Feature Requests, Google Groups Spam, Decay Of Search &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2024

Jan 8, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google Search Algorithmic Volatility Friday On January 5th & Saturday 6th

Jan 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google Local Ranking Algorithm Update On January 4th (Unconfirmed)

Jan 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Says Search Result Snippets Generated Primarily From Page Content

Jan 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Don't Use Google Analytics Data For Ranking Even When In Search Console

Jan 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Algorithmic Volatility Friday On January 5th & Saturday 6th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.