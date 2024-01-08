It looks like Google has stopped showing FAQ-rich results again. Yes, again. Google told us that FAQ-rich results in the Google search results will be shown for only authoritative sites. Then, around September 13th, they dropped out of the search results only to return again around two months later. Guess what, they are now gone again.

SimilarWeb shows a huge drop off in the FAQ rich results again:

Semrush also shows a drop off in FAQ rich results again:

Also SEOs are noticing the drop this morning, here are some posts on X about it:

SERP Feature Update: Google looks to have finally removed FAQ rich results as of Jan 7th. It was officially removed for most sites a while back, then returned (in some capacity), now looks to be gone for good. 🫡



Note: have confirmed across various properties/external tools. pic.twitter.com/cd5J4NbqEZ — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) January 8, 2024

Event schema looks gone for good apart from Event listings feature. FAQ did a brief comeback but terminated again. — Nikos Aggelidakis (@nick_agel) January 8, 2024

I assume in the next few days you won't see any data for these FAQ rich results going forward but who knows, Google can flipflop with these things.

Forum discussion at X.