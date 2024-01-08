Google Search FAQ Rich Results Drop Out Again

Jan 8, 2024
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Sad Google Robot Class

It looks like Google has stopped showing FAQ-rich results again. Yes, again. Google told us that FAQ-rich results in the Google search results will be shown for only authoritative sites. Then, around September 13th, they dropped out of the search results only to return again around two months later. Guess what, they are now gone again.

SimilarWeb shows a huge drop off in the FAQ rich results again:

Rankranger

Semrush also shows a drop off in FAQ rich results again:

Semrush

Also SEOs are noticing the drop this morning, here are some posts on X about it:

I assume in the next few days you won't see any data for these FAQ rich results going forward but who knows, Google can flipflop with these things.

Forum discussion at X.

 

