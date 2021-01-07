Daily Search Forum Recap: January 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Working On Improving Robots.txt Tester Tool

Gary Illyes from Google confirmed he is slowly working on improving the robots.txt tester tool, which is currently available on the old version of Google Search Console. He said on Twitter "we're currently in the process(*) of integrating the tester with the production version of the parser."

Google has been adding "interesting finds" to the search results since 2018. But now, if you click to show more results for interesting finds, Google will let you expand those results by related tags or topics. Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted an example on Twitter.

The folks at the Google Analytics posted on Twitter yesterday that if you are using Google Data Studio and using the connection feature to Search Console, you can now bring in query data filtered by Google News sources. Google said "the Data Studio Search Console connector now shows you search data coming from Google News, in addition to existing data from Google Search, Image Search, and Video Search."

As you all know, I have been with Search Engine Land and SMX since the company was founded and the company has been through many changes over the past 14+ years. And one of those changes happened this week with the hire of the new "director of search content," Carolyn Lyden.

Back in October 2020 businesses could add health and safety information to their Google My Business profile. Shortly later Google began testing displaying them in the local panel for those businesses. Now the desktop interface has changed a bit that it can overlay the information in a pop up dialog menu.

I am not sure why I am sharing this but it looked interesting and colorful, so I shared it. It seems like this is from some old conference, maybe a weird looking Google booth with wooden slats, pipes

