Carolyn Lyden Joins The Search Engine Land & SMX: Reaction

As you all know, I have been with Search Engine Land and SMX since the company was founded and the company has been through many changes over the past 14+ years. And one of those changes happened this week with the hire of the new "director of search content," Carolyn Lyden.

Carolyn has been in the digital space since I believe early 2010 and has been in the SEO space I believe since 2014 or earlier. She is super well respected and liked in the SEO/SEM industry. So it is a huge honor to call her my new boss at Third Door Media, the company behind Search Engine Land and SMX. I am technically not an employee there but I feel like one and I will be working with Carolyn daily on the editorial side of Search Engine Land and SMX.

You can read more about the official news of Carolyn joining the team at Search Engine Land. Carolyn also tweeted the news and the reaction was over the top!

Search Twitter Fam:



I'm super excited to announce that today I joined the team at @sengineland as the Director of Search Content.



Super jazzed to work with @geochingu, @rustybrick, @HenryPowderly, and the SEL crew & to work to bring you an even better SEL experience. pic.twitter.com/1hpDniOyln — Carolyn Lyden (she/her) (@CarolynLyden) January 5, 2021

Here is some of the reaction:

YESSSSSSSSSS! So happy for you! This is amazing news! @sengineland is lucky to have you there as is the entire #SEO community! — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 5, 2021

Congrats, Carolyn. You'll be great! — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) January 5, 2021

I could not include all of the responses, if I did, this page would take forever to load, so just go to this post on Twitter and scroll through them all.

I am super sad that most recently both Greg Sterling and Ginny Marvin both left, after Ginny took over for Michelle Robbins who took over for Matt McGee and Danny Sullivan. Others have also left over the years, people more behind the scenes. But if SEOs and search marketers are good at anything, it is adapting to change. So I am really looking forward to more positive change in the future.

Forum discussion at Twitter.