Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google discourages SEOs from force indexing pages. Google updated its Google Business Profiles reviews policies document. Google Ads budget pacing for ad scheduling has been updated. One person spotted ads in ChatGPT in the wild. Google has this new "Sponsored places" ad unit. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Discourages Force Indexing Pages To Search
Google's John Mueller said that he discourages large sites from force indexing its pages to Google Search. He said on a comment on LinkedIn, "I strongly recommend not relying on trying to force indexing."
-
Google Ads Updates Budget Pacing For Ad Scheduling
Google sent out an email to some Google Ads advertisers about changes coming to Google Ads budget pacing for ad scheduling. These changes go into effect on March 1, 2026.
-
ChatGPT Ads From Expedia Spotted In The Wild
As you know, OpenAI said they would release ads in ChatGPT and then about ten days ago, said the ads went live for a limited number of users. Since then, we have not seen reports of anyone seeing ads in the wild within ChatGPT until now.
-
Google Sponsored Places Search Ad Unit
Google may be testing a new ad unit named Sponsored Places. I think this is new, I mean, have any of you seen this before in the search results? Instead of it saying "Sponsored results" or a local pack with sponsored listings.
-
Google Updated The Business Profile Review Policies
As I noted in my story yesterday about Google reviews dropping out, Google has updated the Google Business Profiles review policies, the Prohibited & restricted content section.
-
Google Top Secret Hallway
When I visited the Google office in Zurich, I was taken to a Top Secret hallway. How do I know, well, Google labeled it "top secret," so it had to be.
-
Video: Google Volatility Heated All Week, Google Reviews Vanishing, AI Overview & AI Mode Links Updated, Google Ads News and more
This week, we covered that Google Search has been super volatile all week long. Google’s John Mueller said they don’t really have a bad title black filter in search. It seems a lot of businesses are complaining that Google reviews are disappearing. Google also updated its review policies...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Indexing error in 2.6 Million pages | Please Help, Reddit
- "Testing" makes it sound like someone is poking at it. In reality, sometimes the signals just haven't settled down or gotten clear enough. I guess the visible end result is similar though., John Mueller on Bluesky
- ChatGPT has been sending referral traffic to my UTMs specifically made for Google Ads! More evidence that Open AI uses Google’s search results to deliver answers inside ChatGPT., Harpreet on X
- Genius tech bro move: Inventing the paragraph, Calling it a chunk., Gary Illyes on Bluesky
- Google Ads added examples of how Landing Page Images will be used for your PMax campaigns, Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn
Feedback:
