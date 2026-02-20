Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google discourages SEOs from force indexing pages. Google updated its Google Business Profiles reviews policies document. Google Ads budget pacing for ad scheduling has been updated. One person spotted ads in ChatGPT in the wild. Google has this new "Sponsored places" ad unit. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

