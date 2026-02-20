Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google discourages SEOs from force indexing pages. Google updated its Google Business Profiles reviews policies document. Google Ads budget pacing for ad scheduling has been updated. One person spotted ads in ChatGPT in the wild. Google has this new "Sponsored places" ad unit. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Build data agents with Conversational Analytics API, Google Cloud Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Build Agentic Workflows for Your Content Strategy, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.