Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2021

Google Search Team Launched Changes That Negatively Impacted Revenue Substantially

Ryan Moulton, a software engineer who has worked at Google for almost 15 years now, said in a HackerNews thread that the Google Search team and he personally have purposefully launched "ranking changes [in Google Search] that negatively impacted revenue substantially." He said this to drive a point that "there's an aggressive firewall between the ads and search organizations."

Google Search Console Coverage report and URL inspection tool silently follow redirects, as John Mueller of Google put it a while back. Glenn Gabe posted a useful reminder on Twitter yesterday that Search Console reports on destination urls and "if you see urls that are categorized as blocked by robots.txt or noindexed, but they aren't, they could be redirecting to urls that are."

We have seen restaurants have to deal with food ordering services being automatically added to their Google Maps and Google Local business listings. Now it seems professional service businesses, like law firms, need to worry about this happening as well.

In June Google launched new square map pins to take the shape of advertisements in Google Maps. Well, now Google is making it clear to some Google Maps users that these square pins are ads. Aaron Grote shared a screenshot of Google overlaying a dialog with this notice.

Google's John Mueller had to confirm that you do not need to have a Google My Business verified business listing to show up in Google Web Search. You do need a Google My Business listing to show up well in Google Maps and in the local pack results or to show a local panel in search but not to rank in web search.

Rippi Hripsime Sargsyan was crowned new Miss Earth Armenia 2019 and here she is in March 2020, right before all the COVID lockdowns, modeling at Google's office. This was in the Google New York City o

