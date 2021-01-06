Beware: Yocale May Be Added To Your Google Local Listing

We have seen restaurants have to deal with food ordering services being automatically added to their Google Maps and Google Local business listings. Now it seems professional service businesses, like law firms, need to worry about this happening as well.

Ben Fisher said on Twitter that Yocale, an official Google My Business booking service option, was automatically added to one of his client's business listings in Google Maps without them knowing about it. And guess what, Yocale charged $50 per booked appointment. Ben said Yocale "has somehow been able to insert a book now on a Criminal Lawyer GMB Profile, AND they charge $50 to book an appt. The kicker, the client did not sign up for it."

So this company @yocalenetwork which is a booking option in GMB has somehow been able to insert a book now on a Criminal Lawyer GMB Profile, AND they charge $50 to book an appt. The kicker, the client did not sign up for it..#localseo pic.twitter.com/GzUG1AzNXE — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) January 4, 2021

They were able to get it removed after calling:

Yep, the client called them and said it will be removed in 24 hours. — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) January 4, 2021

So check your Google Local listing as a searcher would see it every now and then to make sure all is in order.

