Google Maps Calling Out Square Ad Pins As Ads

In June Google launched new square map pins to take the shape of advertisements in Google Maps. Well, now Google is making it clear to some Google Maps users that these square pins are ads.

Aaron Grote shared a screenshot on Twitter of Google overlaying a dialog with this notice. It says "square pins are ads; advertisers pay Google to promote these locations." It then has a learn more link.

Here is his screen shot:

I guess Google is trying to be more transparent, some how? Maybe?

