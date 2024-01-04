Daily Search Forum Recap: January 4, 2024

Jan 4, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search now shows units available to rent in local panels. Google Search has a new explore stocks carousel. Google is testing colored search headers. Google Discover has a label for "in case you missed it." And Bing Search is testing square favicons.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Units Available For Rent Section In Local Panel
    Google is now showing a new section in some local panels named "Units available to rent." This shows homes, condos and other apartments that the company has listed as available to rent out.
  • Bing Now With Square Favicons For Search Result Snippets
    Microsoft seems to have rolled out a new shape for the favicons in its Bing search results. Instead of being circles, now they seem to be square.
  • Google Search Explore Stocks Carousel
    Google seems to have added a new financial feature titled "Explore stocks." This section adds a new carousel that shows you some popular stocks on the market.
  • Google Discover Adds Label For "In Case You Missed It"
    Google Discover seems to be adding a label that reads "in case you missed it" to some older stories. We know Google Discover can show old stories but now they are labeling some with "in case you missed" it over the title and image.
  • Google Search Testing Blue Colored Header Again
    Google seems to be once again testing a blue-colored header on its mobile search results page again. We saw a blue header a year ago in January 2022. We saw a green subheader in 2020 and then, shortly after, multicolored variations.
  • Retailer Named: Cannabis Near Me
    Want to rank higher on Google, just name your business a keyword and add on to it "near me." Make sure to say the business is open 24 hours, okay, just kidding on both. I found this on X and it is like the other near me stores we covered.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky

 

