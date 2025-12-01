Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is working on a huge Gemini UX update. Google Search Console annotations now supports current dates. Google Search Console's page indexing report is delayed over two weeks. Google Discover tests top searches widgets leading to AI Mode. Google Ads may bring back website optimizer. Google AI Mode tests hover style inline links.
Google Search Console Annotations Now Allows Current/Future Dates
As you know, Google finally launched custom annotations within the Google Search Console performance reports. Well, one issue we noticed is that it does not allow for adding annotations for data it does not have yet, like for today. Today, Google rolled out support for current/future dates.
Google Search Console Page Indexing Delayed Two Weeks
Google Search Console's page indexing report is delayed again, stuck at two weeks ago, November 17, 2025. This is a much longer than normal delay for this page indexing report, but it is just a reporting issue and it does not mean your site has any issues with indexing.
Google AI Mode Tests Hover Style Inline Links
Google is testing using inline, hover-style links for citations in the AI Mode results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the link card, it will hover the link card sources over the answer.
Google Ads To Resurrect Website Optimizer?
Google Ads published new documentation on a tool called "Website Optimizer." Now, some of you OGs may remember Website Optimizer from 2008 or so. Well, it was renamed to Google Optimize and then sunset on September 30, 2023. Google Ads may be bringing it back or making something new within Google Ads named Website Optimizer.
Google Discover Tests Top Searches Widget Leading To AI Mode
Google is testing a new widget at the top of the Google Discover feed. It is called "Top Searches," and it will randomly show some of the top searches across Google Search. And guess what, when you click on them, it takes you into AI Mode, not Google Search.
Google Investing In Big Gemini App User Experience 2.0 Update
Google is reportedly working on a new Gemini App user experience, which it is calling 2.0. The company is putting "huge investment" into this update of the Gemini user experience but we are not sure when this new look and experience will be released.
Google Seasonal Holidays 2025 Doodle Live
Google just posted its annual Seasonal Holidays Doodle, Google logo, for the 2025 holiday season. We have Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa coming up really soon now and since it is December 1, Google posted the Doodle.
Massive Google Pop Star Badge
If you've ever been to a Google event, they give the attendees these plastic badges they can where to get into the event. Well, this badge is jumbo-sized. I assume it is used for signage but these two attendees are holding it instead.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Did you ever use the feedback links? (I can't reproduce it either) If you click on "more", then thumbs-down, and "report a problem" you can give more context., John Mueller on Bluesky
- New on Google Discover and AI Overview. Google is testing titles below the image/video and just above the AI-generated text. Generated titles are now larger than before. I should point out that before, the title was right n, Damien (andell) on X
- Another variation of the 'Ask anything' unit on desktop. This time featuring the coloured animation for the AI Mode text that has appeared in the past for other related features, along with the more descriptive title, SERP Alert on X
- This is funny. It seems that @GoogleAds doesn’t know that selling links formally is not compliant with @googlesearchc anti spam policies, Gianluca Fiorelli on X
- Another day, another non-Google property owning the top position for the name of one of Google's own systems., Lily Ray on X
- TIL Wikipedia moved to shared desktop/mobile website URL pattern, no more m-dot URLs. If you're curious about the behind-the-scenes work (site migrations! everybody's favorite, right?!):, John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Gemini 3 now used for some queries in AI Mode
- Google Ads’ Nano Banana Pro AI get rigorously tested
- Google Ads overview tab now supports custom views
- Google expands custom segments for restricted Display Campaigns
- Google Ads search terms report: 5 tips for better results
- Beyond SERP visibility: 7 success criteria for organic search in 2026
- How AI answers are disrupting publisher revenue and advertising
- Want to write for Search Engine Land?
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Reverse-Engineering Google AI Mode: What Discovery Engine Reveals About Google's AI Search Architecture, Metehan
- The Impact AI is Having on the Marketing Ecosystem, Leadership SEO
- Black Friday: AI agentic shopping comes with its own perils, CNBC
- What’s next for AlphaFold: A conversation with a Google DeepMind Nobel laureate, MIT Technology Review
- ChatGPT and OpenAI Still Have a Winning Edge Over Google Gemini, Bloomberg
- ChatGPT launched three years ago today, TechCrunch
- Qwen3-VL can scan two-hour videos and pinpoint nearly every detail, The Decoder
Analytics
- Pages and Screens Report in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- Baidu to lay off staff across divisions after Q3 losses - report, Seeking Alpha
- EU says Apple Ads and Maps likely qualify as gatekeepers, Apple disagrees, Reuters
- Google Withdraws EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft After New Probe Launched, Wall Street Journal
- OpenAI partners amass $100bn debt pile to fund its ambitions, Financial Times (Sub)
- OpenAI’s lead under pressure as rivals start to close the gap, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- 7+ Brands Adopt Give-Back Strategies [Examples], Content Marketing Institute
- A Content Marketing Cheatcode - Using Customer Conversations As Your Editorial Calendar, Forbes
- How AI Is Transforming Search Engine Optimization and Content Marketing, Techloy
Local & Maps
- How to Repurpose Reviews Across Marketing Channels, BrightLocal
- 6 ways I use Google Maps even when not navigating, Android Authority
- Apple CarPlay getting a couple of new features soon – some already have them, T3
- Google Maps Power Saving mode rolling out to Pixel 10, 9to5Google
SEO
- GEO vs SEO: What's The Difference, Onely
- How Ecommerce Brands Actually Get Discovered In AI Search, Backlinko
- Inside adidas: How a Global Brand Builds an Insight-First SEO Program, Search Pilot
- Is SEO a Stressful Career? Let's Be Honest About It, SEOjobs
- Avoid These 10 Resume Pitfalls When Applying for SEO Agency Roles, SEOjobs
- How to Rank in Google AI Overviews, Onely
- Top 5 Best Technical SEO Agencies to Improve Your Site in 2025, Onely
- Traffic Is Down—Now What? Marketing Success In the Age of AI, Semrush
- AI Search & E-commerce: Optimize AI Visibility by Feeding the Machine, Elie Berreby
- How to Rank on Perplexity: The Complete Guide, Onely
- The New Structure of AI Era SEO, Duane Forrester Decodes
PPC
- Text Guidelines Now Fully Documented by Google, PPC News Feed
- Google Launches "Partner Match" for YouTube Targeting, PPC News Feed
- Google Pushes Year-End Spend With £400 Bonus Credit, PPC News Feed
- OpenAI plants testing ads in ChatGPT Android app, Testing Catalog
Search Features
- This underrated Google feature helped me match jobs to my skills, Android Police
