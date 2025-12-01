Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is working on a huge Gemini UX update. Google Search Console annotations now supports current dates. Google Search Console's page indexing report is delayed over two weeks. Google Discover tests top searches widgets leading to AI Mode. Google Ads may bring back website optimizer. Google AI Mode tests hover style inline links.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Pages and Screens Report in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

This underrated Google feature helped me match jobs to my skills, Android Police

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.