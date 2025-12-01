Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2025

Dec 1, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is working on a huge Gemini UX update. Google Search Console annotations now supports current dates. Google Search Console's page indexing report is delayed over two weeks. Google Discover tests top searches widgets leading to AI Mode. Google Ads may bring back website optimizer. Google AI Mode tests hover style inline links.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Annotations Now Allows Current/Future Dates
    As you know, Google finally launched custom annotations within the Google Search Console performance reports. Well, one issue we noticed is that it does not allow for adding annotations for data it does not have yet, like for today. Today, Google rolled out support for current/future dates.
  • Google Search Console Page Indexing Delayed Two Weeks
    Google Search Console's page indexing report is delayed again, stuck at two weeks ago, November 17, 2025. This is a much longer than normal delay for this page indexing report, but it is just a reporting issue and it does not mean your site has any issues with indexing.
  • Google AI Mode Tests Hover Style Inline Links
    Google is testing using inline, hover-style links for citations in the AI Mode results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the link card, it will hover the link card sources over the answer.
  • Google Ads To Resurrect Website Optimizer?
    Google Ads published new documentation on a tool called "Website Optimizer." Now, some of you OGs may remember Website Optimizer from 2008 or so. Well, it was renamed to Google Optimize and then sunset on September 30, 2023. Google Ads may be bringing it back or making something new within Google Ads named Website Optimizer.
  • Google Discover Tests Top Searches Widget Leading To AI Mode
    Google is testing a new widget at the top of the Google Discover feed. It is called "Top Searches," and it will randomly show some of the top searches across Google Search. And guess what, when you click on them, it takes you into AI Mode, not Google Search.
  • Google Investing In Big Gemini App User Experience 2.0 Update
    Google is reportedly working on a new Gemini App user experience, which it is calling 2.0. The company is putting "huge investment" into this update of the Gemini user experience but we are not sure when this new look and experience will be released.
  • Google Seasonal Holidays 2025 Doodle Live
    Google just posted its annual Seasonal Holidays Doodle, Google logo, for the 2025 holiday season. We have Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa coming up really soon now and since it is December 1, Google posted the Doodle.
  • Massive Google Pop Star Badge
    If you've ever been to a Google event, they give the attendees these plastic badges they can where to get into the event. Well, this badge is jumbo-sized. I assume it is used for signage but these two attendees are holding it instead.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2025

Dec 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

22 Years Covering The Search Industry

Dec 2, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

December 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 & Nano Banana Pro In AI Mode To More

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: 100MB Video Won't Have A Noticeable Effect On Your SEO

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Officially Tests Blending AI Mode Into AI Overviews

Dec 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Seasonal Holidays 2025 Doodle Live
Next Story: Tiny Google TPUs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.