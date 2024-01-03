Google added this "get style recommendations" feature to the search results months back but did you know you can swipe left and right on those style recommendations while on mobile search? Then after several swipes left and right, Google will give you a carousel of product results it thinks you may like.

I don't know if it is new, but Shameem Adhikarath posted about it on X saying this swipe right and left feature is new.

Here is an animated GIF showing it in action:

Here is a static image of it during the swipe motion:

Here is another example from Shameem Adhikarath but it should work for any clothing search:

As you can see, after you go through a number of likes and dislikes, Google gives you a carousel of "style recommendations, based on looks you liked."

