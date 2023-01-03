Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2023

Jan 3, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google should be completing the December 2022 helpful content update and link spam update soon, but as of this morning, it was "still ongoing" according to Google. Google Search Console is not tracking local pack data properly, according to local SEOs. Google said it ignores hidden text on a page. Google is testing full coverage for news results in desktop search. Reviews with photos last longer than without photos, says a new local SEO study.

  • Google: The Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Still Ongoing
  • Ongoing Report: Google Search Console Not Tracking All Local Pack Clicks
  • Google Search Full Coverage Label On Desktop
  • Google: We Ignore Hidden Text On A Page
  • Study: Reviews With Photos Last Longer In Google Local Results
  • Google Outdoor Holiday Decorations In Brazil
