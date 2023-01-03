Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google should be completing the December 2022 helpful content update and link spam update soon, but as of this morning, it was "still ongoing" according to Google. Google Search Console is not tracking local pack data properly, according to local SEOs. Google said it ignores hidden text on a page. Google is testing full coverage for news results in desktop search. Reviews with photos last longer than without photos, says a new local SEO study.

