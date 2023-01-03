Google Search Full Coverage Label On Desktop

Jan 3, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google since 2019 had this "full coverage" label for news stories that showed up in mobile search results. I am not sure if this was ever presented in the desktop results, and that is what we have for you today.

Khushal Bherwani spotted the desktop version and posted some screenshots on Twitter - here is one example:

click for full size

Here are more:

Google added these full coverage links a couple of years ago in Google Search but again, I had mobile-only examples.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

