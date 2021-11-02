Survey Says Most SEOs Negatively Impacted By A Google Core Update

Marie Haynes posted another Twitter poll asking has your site ever been negatively affected by a Google core update? With 266 votes in, which is not a huge number, it shows that most SEOs have been negatively affected by a Google core update.

If you remove the "other/see results" section, the results break down into:

71% - Yes, negatively impacted by a Google core update

15% - No, not negatively impacted by a Google core update

13% - Maybe negatively impacted by a Google core update

If you take the maybes as a yes, then it is as high as 84% were negatively impacted by a Google core update.

Here is the original poll:

Has your site ever been negatively affected by a Google core update? — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) October 31, 2021

I assume most SEOs have dealt with sites impacted negatively by core updates, at least I'd hope so for the experience.

For some history, the last official Google core update was between July 1 and July 12 - we are really due a new Google core update soon. We had many unconfirmed Google updates since but here are the confirmed recent ones:

Here is a graphic that summarizes some of these updates:

Forum discussion at Twitter.