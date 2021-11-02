Survey Says Most SEOs Negatively Impacted By A Google Core Update

Marie Haynes posted another Twitter poll asking has your site ever been negatively affected by a Google core update? With 266 votes in, which is not a huge number, it shows that most SEOs have been negatively affected by a Google core update.
If you remove the "other/see results" section, the results break down into:
- 71% - Yes, negatively impacted by a Google core update
- 15% - No, not negatively impacted by a Google core update
- 13% - Maybe negatively impacted by a Google core update
If you take the maybes as a yes, then it is as high as 84% were negatively impacted by a Google core update.
Here is the original poll:
Has your site ever been negatively affected by a Google core update?— Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) October 31, 2021
I assume most SEOs have dealt with sites impacted negatively by core updates, at least I'd hope so for the experience.
For some history, the last official Google core update was between July 1 and July 12 - we are really due a new Google core update soon. We had many unconfirmed Google updates since but here are the confirmed recent ones:
- Google product reviews update began on April 8th and concludes on April 22nd
- Google June core update began on June 2nd and ended on June 12th
- Google Predator Update around June 10th?
- Google page experience update started on June 15th and will roll out through the end of August
- Google Spam update part one was on June 23rd
- Google Spam update part two was on June 28th
- Google July 2021 core update started on July 1st and finished on July 12th
Here is a graphic that summarizes some of these updates:
