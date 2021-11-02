Google Ads Appeals Maximum Limits

Did you know that you can reach the maximum number of allowed appeals for your Google Ads? Eric Heiken posted about it on Twitter and asked "Google Ads has a maximum limit of appeals. It's unclear if this is a permanent limit or if there's a cool-down period."

He did not get a response to his question yet, but there does seem to be a limit and it is unclear how many appeals one can submit and how it is enforced.

Here is his tweet:

Apparently Google Ads has a maximum limit of appeals. It's unclear if this is a permanent limit or if there's a cool-down period. Any ideas, @GinnyMarvin @adsliaison?#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/NGVDuHJdaX — Eric Heiken (@EricHeiken) October 28, 2021

The Google help docs say that "if you submit the same appeal too many times, you may see the status 'Exceeded appeal retry-limit' in the Appeals History tab within Policy Manager." Google said when you get that, "Exceeded appeal retry-limit: You submitted the same appeal too many times, then you should contact customer support for assistance with filing a new appeal."

It does look like Eric did contact customer support who told him he reached his limit in the number of appeals.

Do you know more about these limits?

Forum discussion at Twitter.