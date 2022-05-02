John Mueller With "It Depends" Google Shirt, Also He Has Hair

Last Friday, John Mueller of Google posted a photo of Twitter of himself in a Google branded "It Depends" shirt and some hair on his head. I love how he can have fun with the industry like this - he is a great guy.

Here is some of his responses on this image:

Sounds like a strategic move ;-) — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2022

(Also, I'd have to make something up first, which would be a bit weird. :-)) — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2022

Who knew having so much hair would be a hassle to tame? :-)) — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2022

That would be a neat twist for our YouTube channel ... Hmm — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2022

Note, you can buy yourself one over here (no affiliate link...).

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.