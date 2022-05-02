John Mueller With "It Depends" Google Shirt, Also He Has Hair

May 2, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
John Mueller With It Depends Google Shirt (Also With Hair)

Last Friday, John Mueller of Google posted a photo of Twitter of himself in a Google branded "It Depends" shirt and some hair on his head. I love how he can have fun with the industry like this - he is a great guy.

Here is some of his responses on this image:

Note, you can buy yourself one over here (no affiliate link...).

