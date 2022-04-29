Kelvin Newman's John Mueller & Gary Illyes Jackets

Apr 29, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

John Mueller & Gary Illyes Jackets

Kelvin Newman, the man who runs Brighton SEO, had two jackets made for him to wear at the event. One was a John Mueller jacket and the other was a Gary Illyes jacket.

He tweeted a while back, asking for fashion advice on which to wear.

The winner:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Lazy Doogler Returning To Google Office
 
blog comments powered by Disqus