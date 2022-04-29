Kelvin Newman's John Mueller & Gary Illyes Jackets

Kelvin Newman, the man who runs Brighton SEO, had two jackets made for him to wear at the event. One was a John Mueller jacket and the other was a Gary Illyes jacket.

He tweeted a while back, asking for fashion advice on which to wear.

#brightonseo attendees need a bit of fashion advice, which hoodie shall I wear?



Can’t decide between @JohnMu or @methode pic.twitter.com/MC73y1bSbh — kelvin newman (@kelvinnewman) April 5, 2022

The winner:

I went to @brightonseo and caught a one-of-a-kind hoodie with 75 pictures of @JohnMu's face that was shot out of a t-shirt cannon by @kelvinnewman #BrightonSEO #brandnewsentences pic.twitter.com/41z1SjAZKH — Gregory Bortkiewicz (@greg_borko) April 7, 2022

