Google Dublin Hires A Mariachi Band To Welcome Back Googlers

The Google Dublin office welcomed back employees to the office again and with that they hired a Mariachi band to play in the lobby there.

Google hired a marching band for the GooglePlex a few weeks ago as well. Google has had Mariachi bands in their offices before - but I am sure you are not surprised by that.

This video is from Instagram:

