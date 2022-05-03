Google Dublin Hires A Mariachi Band To Welcome Back Googlers

May 3, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Dublin Welcome Back Mariachi Band

The Google Dublin office welcomed back employees to the office again and with that they hired a Mariachi band to play in the lobby there.

Google hired a marching band for the GooglePlex a few weeks ago as well. Google has had Mariachi bands in their offices before - but I am sure you are not surprised by that.

This video is from Instagram:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: John Mueller With "It Depends" Google Shirt, Also He Has Hair
 
blog comments powered by Disqus