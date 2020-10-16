Googler Returns To Office After Six-Months

Yana Italiana, I believe that is her name, posted on Instagram that she went back to the Google office for the first time in six-months.

She snapped that photo in front of that interesting Google sign and said "This week I worked for the first time (!) In 6 months from the office. Eeeeh mixed feelings, I miss the office, especially food 😋 and my colleagues 😄 every day was like a holiday to work 😍 Now the office is empty, I was alone in the whole building and the staff 😔 well, nothing, we'll be back."

It is always weird to see Googlers in the office now.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.