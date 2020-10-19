Martin Splitt Sheep Neighbors Returned For More

Oct 19, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Martin Splitt Sheep Neighbors Return

In May, Martin Splitt of Google had some sheep visit near his home. They soon left after filling their bellies with grass. But now they decided to come back for another snack.

Martin said "the sheep are back" on October 14th and they were also there on the 15th.

I got to say, love Glenn's response!

These are more fun than bears:

How all of this may or may not influence the Google algorithm, depends on things.

Here are more photos or videos:

