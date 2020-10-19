Martin Splitt Sheep Neighbors Returned For More

In May, Martin Splitt of Google had some sheep visit near his home. They soon left after filling their bellies with grass. But now they decided to come back for another snack.

Martin said "the sheep are back" on October 14th and they were also there on the 15th.

I got to say, love Glenn's response!

This is what I see with JavaScript turned off. Weird. ;) pic.twitter.com/ocGQDTiXPK — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 15, 2020

These are more fun than bears:

My encounter with a mama bear and it's three cubs (I didn't know they were there when I opened my door to go outside) pic.twitter.com/zh8WDgmgmD — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 12, 2020

How all of this may or may not influence the Google algorithm, depends on things.

Here are more photos or videos:

Well, top of the morning to all y'all! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/t49uRZ3ufR — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) October 19, 2020

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.