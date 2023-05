Remember those old Nokia mobile phones? Do you remember Google web search being tested on those devices? Jon Erlichman from Bloomberg shared an old video of this in action on Twitter the other day.

Here it is:

Early days of web search on a phone: pic.twitter.com/Ndkx2JvfU0 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) April 21, 2023

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.