Advertisers Want Mass Opt Out Of Automatically Created Assets In Google Ads

Oct 11, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

In June we reported about a beta feature in Google Ads that gives Google the ability to automatically create assets for your ads. There is an opt-out feature but there is no way to opt out in mass. This beta got some more wind last week and advertisers are asking Google for a faster way to opt out.

As a reminder, Some advertisers are seeing in the Google Ads console a beta feature named "automatically created assets." This feature allows Google to generate headlines, descriptions, and other assets using your content from your landing page, domain and other ads. I am not sure how long this has been a beta feature, but some are now seeing this show up now. You can learn more over here.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liason, responded to the requests about faster opting out saying she will pass the feedback along:

Brad Geddes chimed in also on why this is important:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.

Previous story: Google Tests Previously Visited Sitelinks Icons
 
blog comments powered by Disqus