Advertisers Want Mass Opt Out Of Automatically Created Assets In Google Ads

In June we reported about a beta feature in Google Ads that gives Google the ability to automatically create assets for your ads. There is an opt-out feature but there is no way to opt out in mass. This beta got some more wind last week and advertisers are asking Google for a faster way to opt out.

As a reminder, Some advertisers are seeing in the Google Ads console a beta feature named "automatically created assets." This feature allows Google to generate headlines, descriptions, and other assets using your content from your landing page, domain and other ads. I am not sure how long this has been a beta feature, but some are now seeing this show up now. You can learn more over here.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liason, responded to the requests about faster opting out saying she will pass the feedback along:

It’s currently an account level setting. Will pass along the feedback. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 6, 2022

Brad Geddes chimed in also on why this is important:

Thanks, these account by account level settings are difficult to work with. The agencies we work with have spent over 1000 hours manually tracking & turning off DDA where it was not appropriate. It's such a waste of time and mind-numbing work. — Brad Geddes (@bgtheory) October 7, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.