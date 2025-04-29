Microsoft is testing removing its name, i.e. Microsoft Bing, next to the logo in the Bing Search bar. Normally the search bar has the Microsoft Bing name next to the logo on the left side of the search bar, now Microsoft is just testing showing the logo.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted examples on X but I was able to replicate it, so here is my side-by-side screenshot:

It just looks like a lot of empty white space now...

🆕 Bing with only logo at search bar not with brand name



Snap for test and without test window. pic.twitter.com/LTospa0aIX — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 18, 2025

Forum discussion at X.