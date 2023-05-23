Bing Search Tests Blue Highlighted Text In AI Chat Answers Within Search

Microsoft Bing is testing highlighting portions of the AI chat answer in blue, the one embedded in the Bing Search results. Bing Search started to test embedding its Bing Chat AI answers into the Bing search results two months ago and now Bing is testing highlighting part of the answer in blue.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Khushal told me that clicking on the blue text does not do anything. When you click on the blue text in the Google featured snippets, it generally links you to that specific text on the page it is citing. But here, Bing is not doing that.

Again, I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.